The 6 best new creative effect plugins of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next six slides we’ll be revealing what you’ve decided are the six best new creative effect plugins of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with a fresh take on an old favourite from Universal Audio...

We said: “If you’re a fan of wonky, lo-fi delay treatments, you’ll know all about the RE-201 Space Echo, which Roland released in 1973. Producing everything from psychedelic regenerating delays to subtler, softer echoes, three heads can be employed with independent delay times, with EQ, pan and reverb effects built in too. The Head Select dial chooses how many of the delays are employed at once and in what combination, before Echo Rate and Feedback dials unleash the Roland’s characteristic sound.”

