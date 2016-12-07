The 6 best new monitor speakers of 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the year in hi-tech music-making gear, asking you to vote for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months.

Now it's time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

We countdown to the winner of the best new monitors tested this year. Kicking off proceedings are Tascam’s cheap and cheerful mini monitors...

We said: “These are some of the smallest 3” monitors we’ve tested, and in many ways they sound it, but this is not a criticism; they are realistic with regard to size and price. The best sounding of the sub-£100 models by far, with good midrange articulation and a well detailed HF/transient response. They roll off significantly below 100Hz, but there’s no compensating low/ low-mid bloat as exhibited by some of the others. There is also plenty of volume for the size.”

