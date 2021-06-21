Shake the earth this Prime Day with one (or more) of four metal guitars from as little as $269.99

When you think of a great metal guitar , you think of a few specific criteria. A super thin, comfortable neck, high output pickups, and striking looks. When all of these factors combine harmoniously to make an absolute beast of a guitar, that’s when real creativity starts. Sounds expensive though, doesn’t it? Not anymore, with savings of up to $270 on four killer metal guitars right now at Guitar Center.

We know there are a few different options when it comes to picking up a metal guitar that you love - but let us steer you in the direction of some of our favourites, and some of the best deals around this Prime Day. Most notably, the Jackson JS34Q Dinky . Not only is the ‘80s hair metal vibe thoroughly implied with this option, but it’s also very capable of modern tones, both crushing and sophisticated.

The LTD EC-401QM is another one of these ‘dark horse’ options, with slightly more traditional looks and modern electronics. The active EMG’s installed in the LTD will handle any metal scenario with ease, making this a solid option for those who like the look of a certain single-cutaway design.

Jackson JS34Q Dinky DKA-M: Was $349.99, now $269.99

Jackson's JS series deliver the classic Jackson vibe for a fraction of the price, and with $80 off this killer JS34Q this Prime Day, the deal just got even better. With a quilted maple arched top, high output ceramic pickups and a locking trem, this guitar is built to destroy worlds. What're you waiting for?View Deal

Schecter Guitar Research Demon-6: Was $439, now $339.99

Schecter's Demon 6 is a metal monster, capable of some face-melting stuff given half a chance. Schecter's own 'Diamond' active pickups are perfectly voiced for aggressive playing, and the fast maple neck, rosewood 'board and gothic cross inlays top it off nicely. View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859, now $659.99

Capable of satisfying any metal players needs, the C-1 Platinum FR-Sustainiac is a true beast. With a super resonant Mahogany body, an ultra access cutaway, and a Floyd Rose trem, it ticks all the boxes already. The Sustainiac in the neck position is an awesome added bonus, allowing for some truly creative playing.

View Deal

ESP LTD EC-401QM: Was $849, now $579

LTD's EC-401 is a staple of the rock and metal guitar catalogue, and this model is no different. EMG 81/60 pickups bring it to life with a roar, and with the mahogany body and neck working in tandem, there'll be no stopping your riffs from causing some real structural damage. And with $270 off? Don't miss out.View Deal

