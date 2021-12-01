SampleRadar advent calendar: 298 free analogue drum samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar. Head over to our advent calendar hub page to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

Today's free sample collection is made up of percussive sounds generated by analogue synthesizers and drum machines. In the pack, you'll find one-shots and loops produced by old-school analogue machines such as the Vermona DRM1, Tecbug DS8, Selmer Auto-rhythm and Bentley Rhythm Ace. There's also some killer kick samples recorded using our Volca Kick.

Check out a selection of samples below before downloading.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five individual folders, each containing further sub-folders of sounds. All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them. These samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them.

Analogue drum samples: click to download

Analogue drum samples (215 MB)

