SampleRadar: 264 free sampled funk and soul samples

The sounds of '70s soul and funk are cherished by sample-seeking producers, but if you want to skip the crate digging and get your hands on some crusty vinylised sounds that you can use without paying any royalties, we've got just the collection for you.

Whether you're looking for breaks, riffs, licks or grooves, we've got you covered.

What you need to know

The sampled funk and soul samples are supplied in six main folders, each of which is labelled based on the tempo of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sampled funk and soul samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sampled funk and soul samples: click to download

Sampled funk and soul samples (297MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

