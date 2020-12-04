Reverb reveals its best-selling guitar and bass amps of 2020

Reverb recently revealed the best-selling effects pedals through its site in 2020 and has now done the same for guitar amps. Like 2019's list, it sees another very strong showing from Boss's Katana amp line but relatively older models like Yamaha's THR10 and the Orange Terror heads show their strength on the second hand market too.

The continued popularity of home-friendly practice amps on the list isn't surprising as it's the most vibrant part of the market - especially with more players confined to their homes during this year's lockdowns – but one obvious 2020 success story is conspicuous in its absence.

The Positive Grid Spark is this year's best-selling guitar practice amp but is only currently available to buy from Positive Grid directly or via Amazon.com so didn't feature in Reverb's list.

Positive Grid Spark 40: $299/£222 , now $239/£177

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Check out the top 15 selling guitar amps on Reverb below – with links to our reviews. There's also the top-selling bass amps. And you can also check out our own bass amp and guitar amp buying guide to compare.

Reverb's best-selling guitar amps of 2020

(Image credit: Boss)

1. Boss Katana-50

2. Fender Blues Junior

3. Orange Micro Dark Head

4. Orange MT20 Micro Terror Head

5. Orange CRUSH CR35RT

6. Yamaha THR10

7. Fender '65 Princeton Reverb Reissue

8. Fender '65 Deluxe Reverb Reissue

9. Boss KTN-MINI Katana Mini

10. Boss KTN-AIR Katana Air

11. Orange CRUSH12

12. Fender Champion 20

13. Vox AC10C1 Custom

14. Orange CRUSH20RT

15. Vox AC15C1

Reverb's best-selling bass amps of 2020

(Image credit: Future)

1. Fender Rumble 25

2. Fender Rumble 40

3. Fender Rumble 100

4. Fender Rumble 15

5. Ampeg BA210-V2 Combo

6. Orange Crush Bass 50w

7. Aguilar Tone Hammer 500 Super Light Head

8. Orange BT500H Terror Bass Head

9. Trace Elliot ELF Head

10. Ampeg BA-108 Combo

11. Ampeg PF-500 Portaflex Head

12. Orange Crush Bass 25w Combo

13. Ampeg Micro-CL Mini Stack

14. Fender Rumble 500

15. Ampeg BA-110