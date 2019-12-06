Reverb reveals its best-selling guitar effects pedals and amps of 2019

Online music gear marketplace Reverb has released its top selling pedals and amps of 2019 and it makes for some surprising reading.
Overdrive pedals haven't made the dent we'd expect, perhaps because the sheer number of them on the market has split the numbers. But there's an unmistakable growth in synth pedals to be seen in pedals released this year.
The amps chart also tells an interesting story with newer models making an impact amongst old favourites…
Best-selling pedals overall
A strong showing for TC Electronic here – its Hall Of Fame reverb proving to be a favourite on many 'boards we encounter. We're surprised to see the good old Boss DS-1 so popular while other distortions haven't made the list – perhaps the modding community utilising the range of DS-1 mods available can account for some of that.
1 TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Reverb
2 TC Electronic Ditto Looper
3 Fulltone OCD
4 MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay
5 Keeley Compressor Plus
6 Strymon TimeLine Delay
7 Electro-Harmonix Canyon
8 TC Electronic Flashback Delay & Looper
9 Boss DS-1 Distortion
10 Strymon Big Sky Reverb
11 Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer
12 Electro-Harmonix Soul Food Transparent Overdrive
13 Dunlop DVP4 Volume X Mini
14 Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb
15 Paul Cochrane Timmy Overdrive
Best-selling new for 2019 pedals
Lookin at the chart focussed on 2019 pedal launches it's interesting to see a strong showing for synth pedals, while more textural effects are favoured elsewhere too in place of overdrives. The Walrus Audio Slö Multi-Texture Reverb being a case in point.
1 Walrus Audio Slö
2 Chase Bliss Audio Mood
3 Electro-Harmonix Attack Decay
4 EarthQuaker Devices Plumes
5 Electro-Harmonix Bass Mono Synth
6 Strymon Volante Magnetic Echo Machine
7 Keeley Fuzz Bender
8 MXR DD25 Green Day Dookie Drive
9 EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things
10 Boss SY-1 Synthesizer
11 JHS Clover Preamp
12 Walrus Audio Lillian Multi-Stage Analog Phaser
13 Electro-Harmonix Guitar Mono Synth
14 Old Blood Noise Endeavors Rever
15 TC Electronic June 60 Chorus
Best-Selling Guitar Amps of 2019
The top 20 amps takes into account new and used purchases through Reverb and while it's not surprising to see the omnipresent Fender Blues Junior topping the list, the fast rise of Boss's Katana modelling line to number two is impressive over established models from Vox and Fender's '65 Deluxe Reverb Reissue.
1 Fender Blues Junior
2 Boss KTN-50 Katana
3 Yamaha THR10
4 Vox AC15C1 Custom
5 Orange MT20 Micro Terror
6 Orange Micro Dark Terror
7 Fender '65 Deluxe Reverb Reissue
8 Boss KTN-100 Katana Combo
9 Vox AC10C1 Custom
10 Kemper Amps Profiler PowerHead
11 Fishman Loudbox Mini LBX-500
12 Milkman The Amp Guitar Head Pedal
13 Fender '65 Princeton Reverb Reissue
14 Fender Hot Rod Deluxe
15 Fender Pro Junior
16 Fender Vibro Champ
17 Peavey 6505 MH Mini Head
18 Roland Jazz Chorus JC-40
19 Boss KTN-HEAD Katana
20 Yamaha THR10C