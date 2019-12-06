Reverb reveals its best-selling guitar effects pedals and amps of 2019

Online music gear marketplace Reverb has released its top selling pedals and amps of 2019 and it makes for some surprising reading.

Overdrive pedals haven't made the dent we'd expect, perhaps because the sheer number of them on the market has split the numbers. But there's an unmistakable growth in synth pedals to be seen in pedals released this year.

The amps chart also tells an interesting story with newer models making an impact amongst old favourites…

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

Best-selling pedals overall

A strong showing for TC Electronic here – its Hall Of Fame reverb proving to be a favourite on many 'boards we encounter. We're surprised to see the good old Boss DS-1 so popular while other distortions haven't made the list – perhaps the modding community utilising the range of DS-1 mods available can account for some of that.

1 TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Reverb

2 TC Electronic Ditto Looper

3 Fulltone OCD

4 MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay

5 Keeley Compressor Plus

6 Strymon TimeLine Delay

7 Electro-Harmonix Canyon

8 TC Electronic Flashback Delay & Looper

9 Boss DS-1 Distortion

10 Strymon Big Sky Reverb

11 Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer

12 Electro-Harmonix Soul Food Transparent Overdrive

13 Dunlop DVP4 Volume X Mini

14 Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

15 Paul Cochrane Timmy Overdrive

(Image credit: Walrus)

Best-selling new for 2019 pedals

Lookin at the chart focussed on 2019 pedal launches it's interesting to see a strong showing for synth pedals, while more textural effects are favoured elsewhere too in place of overdrives. The Walrus Audio Slö Multi-Texture Reverb being a case in point.

1 Walrus Audio Slö

2 Chase Bliss Audio Mood

3 Electro-Harmonix Attack Decay

4 EarthQuaker Devices Plumes

5 Electro-Harmonix Bass Mono Synth

6 Strymon Volante Magnetic Echo Machine

7 Keeley Fuzz Bender

8 MXR DD25 Green Day Dookie Drive

9 EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things

10 Boss SY-1 Synthesizer

11 JHS Clover Preamp

12 Walrus Audio Lillian Multi-Stage Analog Phaser

13 Electro-Harmonix Guitar Mono Synth

14 Old Blood Noise Endeavors Rever

15 TC Electronic June 60 Chorus

(Image credit: Boss)

Best-Selling Guitar Amps of 2019

The top 20 amps takes into account new and used purchases through Reverb and while it's not surprising to see the omnipresent Fender Blues Junior topping the list, the fast rise of Boss's Katana modelling line to number two is impressive over established models from Vox and Fender's '65 Deluxe Reverb Reissue.

1 Fender Blues Junior

2 Boss KTN-50 Katana

3 Yamaha THR10

4 Vox AC15C1 Custom

5 Orange MT20 Micro Terror

6 Orange Micro Dark Terror

7 Fender '65 Deluxe Reverb Reissue

8 Boss KTN-100 Katana Combo

9 Vox AC10C1 Custom

10 Kemper Amps Profiler PowerHead

11 Fishman Loudbox Mini LBX-500

12 Milkman The Amp Guitar Head Pedal

13 Fender '65 Princeton Reverb Reissue

14 Fender Hot Rod Deluxe

15 Fender Pro Junior

16 Fender Vibro Champ

17 Peavey 6505 MH Mini Head

18 Roland Jazz Chorus JC-40

19 Boss KTN-HEAD Katana

20 Yamaha THR10C