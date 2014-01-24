NAMM 2014: Fender debuts Rumble Series bass amps

NAMM 2014: Fender has unveiled a new line of portable bass amp combos and heads, named the Rumble Series, which offer up to 500 watts of power in lightweight designs.

Check out the specs below and head to the Fender site for more information.

Fender Rumble Series bass amps press release

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 24, 2014) — Fender releases the all-new Rumble Series, a mighty leap forward in the evolution of portable bass amps.

Re-engineered from the ground up, new Rumble amps are lighter and louder than ever, with even more power and a classic Fender vibe. A newly developed footswitchable overdrive circuit and versatile three-button voicing palette deliver powerful tones ideal for any gig. Additional upgrades include Eminence® drivers and premium HF compression tweeters. Other features include classic Fender styling, Eminence speakers and soft-touch radio knobs.

Rumble 500 Combo

500 watts of Class-D power

Two 10" Eminence ceramic magnet speakers

One compression tweeter with on / off switch

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 500 Head

500 watts of Class-D power

Extremely lightweight design

Padded tote bag included

Rumble 200 Combo

200 watts of Class-D power

One 15" Eminence ceramic magnet speaker

One compression tweeter with on / off switch

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 200 Head

200 watts of Class-D power

Extremely lightweight design

Padded tote bag included

Rumble 100

100 watts of Class-D power

One 12" Eminence ceramic magnet speaker

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 40

40 watts of solid state power

One 10" Fender Special Design speaker

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 25

25 watts of solid state power

One 8" Fender Special Design speaker

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 15

15 watts of solid state power

One 8" Fender Special Design speaker

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 410 Cabinet

1,000 watts (program), 500 watts (continuous) handling capability

Four 10" Eminence designed ceramic magnet speakers

One compression tweeter with 3-position level control

Fender's patented Magnetic Rumble Head-Attachment System

Extremely lightweight design

Rumble 115 Cabinet

600 watts (program), 300 watts (continuous) handling capability

One 15" Eminence designed ceramic magnet speakers

One compression tweeter with 3-position level control

Fender's patented Magnetic Rumble Head-Attachment System

Extremely lightweight design

For more information, go to www.fender.com.