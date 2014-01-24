NAMM 2014: Fender debuts Rumble Series bass amps

NAMM 2014: Fender has unveiled a new line of portable bass amp combos and heads, named the Rumble Series, which offer up to 500 watts of power in lightweight designs.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 24, 2014) — Fender releases the all-new Rumble Series, a mighty leap forward in the evolution of portable bass amps.
Re-engineered from the ground up, new Rumble amps are lighter and louder than ever, with even more power and a classic Fender vibe. A newly developed footswitchable overdrive circuit and versatile three-button voicing palette deliver powerful tones ideal for any gig. Additional upgrades include Eminence® drivers and premium HF compression tweeters. Other features include classic Fender styling, Eminence speakers and soft-touch radio knobs.
Rumble 500 Combo
- 500 watts of Class-D power
- Two 10" Eminence ceramic magnet speakers
- One compression tweeter with on / off switch
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 500 Head
- 500 watts of Class-D power
- Extremely lightweight design
- Padded tote bag included
Rumble 200 Combo
- 200 watts of Class-D power
- One 15" Eminence ceramic magnet speaker
- One compression tweeter with on / off switch
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 200 Head
- 200 watts of Class-D power
- Extremely lightweight design
- Padded tote bag included
Rumble 100
- 100 watts of Class-D power
- One 12" Eminence ceramic magnet speaker
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 40
- 40 watts of solid state power
- One 10" Fender Special Design speaker
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 25
- 25 watts of solid state power
- One 8" Fender Special Design speaker
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 15
- 15 watts of solid state power
- One 8" Fender Special Design speaker
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 410 Cabinet
- 1,000 watts (program), 500 watts (continuous) handling capability
- Four 10" Eminence designed ceramic magnet speakers
- One compression tweeter with 3-position level control
- Fender's patented Magnetic Rumble Head-Attachment System
- Extremely lightweight design
Rumble 115 Cabinet
- 600 watts (program), 300 watts (continuous) handling capability
- One 15" Eminence designed ceramic magnet speakers
- One compression tweeter with 3-position level control
- Fender's patented Magnetic Rumble Head-Attachment System
- Extremely lightweight design
