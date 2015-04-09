Vox announces the AC-10C1 10-watt tube amp

Image 1 of 3
Vox has announced the release of the AC10C1: a 10-watt addition to its Custom line of AC amps.
More a modernised revival than a brand new release (the original AC10 was discontinued in 1965), the AC10C1 fills the space between the AC4 and AC15, offering a compromise between power and portability.
The AC10C1 maintains the classic AC series Top Boost circuit, while adding a master volume and reverb, and comes equipped with a 1X10 Celestion VX10, with an expected street price of around £359/$449.
For more information head over to voxamps.com/ac10c1.
AC10C1 Specifications
- Output Power: 10W RMS
- Controls: GAIN, BASS, TREBLE, REVERB, VOLUME
- Tube Compliment: 2 × 12AX7, 2 × EL84
- Speaker: 1 × 10-inch Celestion VX10
- Output Jack: EXTERNAL SPEAKER jack
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 520 x 210 x 410 mm/20.47"x8.27"x16.14"
- Weight: 12.3kg/27.12 lbs