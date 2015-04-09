Vox announces the AC-10C1 10-watt tube amp

Image 1 of 3 Vox AC10C1 Image 2 of 3 Vox AC10C1 Image 3 of 3 Vox AC10C1

Vox has announced the release of the AC10C1: a 10-watt addition to its Custom line of AC amps.

More a modernised revival than a brand new release (the original AC10 was discontinued in 1965), the AC10C1 fills the space between the AC4 and AC15, offering a compromise between power and portability.

Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

The AC10C1 maintains the classic AC series Top Boost circuit, while adding a master volume and reverb, and comes equipped with a 1X10 Celestion VX10, with an expected street price of around £359/$449.

For more information head over to voxamps.com/ac10c1.

AC10C1 Specifications