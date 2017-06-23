Boss unveils ultra-affordable Katana-Mini guitar amp

Boss’s Katana guitar amps have been hugely well-received - not least by us - so we’re pleased to see the announcement of a compact version, the Katana Mini.

According to Boss, the seven-watt Mini’s sound quality “far exceeds other amps in its class”, and features a multi-stage analogue gain circuit, plus traditional analogue EQ and onboard tape-style delay.

Read more: Boss Katana-Air

Three channels are available - brown, crunch and clean - and a cab sim-enabled phones/recording output promises convincing recording tones - an aux in jack is on hand for

A single four-inch speaker outputs the tones, and the whole thing can run from six AA batteries or a power supply.

The Katana Mini is available from August for the astoundingly affordable sum of £99/$99. We’d wager that could snag it a place in our buyer’s guide of the best budget guitar amps…

Head over to Boss for more info. This isn't the only Boss launch today, of course - there's also the small matter of the RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation pedals...