Boss unveils RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation pedals

Roland’s exhaustive series of product launches continues apace, and following the MS-3 Multi-Effects Switcher are the RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation.

Boss RV-500 Reverb

The RV-500 is Boss’s most powerful reverb pedal yet, offering 32-bit AD/DA and 12 all-new modes with 21 reverb types.

’verbs on offer span the usual suspects (room, hall, plate, spring), as well as pitch-shifted shimmer and Roland classics such as the SRV-2000 Reverb and RE-201 Space Echo.

An A/B Simul mode allows players to use two reverb patches at once, which can be divided via frequency range, while an independent digital delay with modulation is available to use with the reverb.

Connections include MIDI and USB-MIDI for connecting to the RV-500 Editor/Librarian or a DAW.

Boss MD-500 Modulation

Like the RV-500, the MD-500 is packing 32-bit AD/DA processing, but delivers a whopping 28 different modulation algorithms.

What sets the pedal apart from other multi-modulations is its “authentic sonic recreations” of vintage classics such as the CE-1 Chorus Ensemble and Roland Dimension D, as well as the likes of ’70s script phaser, ’80s tri-chorus.

Boss originals are also onboard, including Overtone and Slicer, the latter of which can now be programmed for custom rhythm patterns.

Again, A/B Simul mode allows two patches to be used at once, while an Insert Loop function means mod effects can be used before, after, or around drive pedals.

There are seriously impressive specs on both of these, but will they be able to take on the almighty Strymon?

Both pedals are available from August for £375 apiece. Head over to Boss for more info.