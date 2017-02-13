Review round-up: affordable guitar modelling amps

Okay, we all love vintage valve amps, but let’s be honest, the technology that makes them work is yesterday’s news.

Valves stopped developing in the mid-1950s; and ever since it’s the transistor that’s benefited from continual improvement - with the quantum leap of integrated circuits or chips in 1960 that made today’s computers and mobile phones possible, not to mention digital modelling guitar amps.

Modern modelling designs are bywords for reliability and gig-to-gig consistency, something even the best valve amps struggle to match

Early transistorised amps had a reputation for going up in smoke; however, modern designs are bywords for reliability and gig-to-gig consistency, something even the best valve amps struggle to match. It’s inescapable: valves wear out.

Every time you switch on your valve amp, it will sound imperceptibly flatter and noisier compared with the last time, while a digital modeller will faithfully repeat your killer solo patch night after night.

Early modelling products sounded okay on recordings, but lacked warmth and dynamic range when used live. However, modern chips and vastly improved software have given today’s amps a sonic power-up that narrows the gap to the point where it’s almost irrelevant, at a price that would have been unthinkable 20 years ago.

Here are four affordable combos that not only offer programmable convenience, but mighty tone, too.

Don't Miss

Review round-up: advanced guitar amp modellers