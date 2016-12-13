Review round-up: advanced guitar amp modellers

While valves stopped evolving in the 1950s, solid-state amp design has changed beyond all recognition compared with its 60s beginnings. The biggest revolution has been digital amp modelling, which took off in 1998 with the introduction of the Line 6 POD.

Amp modelling can be pure software, but more commonly combines hardware and software to emulate different kinds of amps, cabinets and effects. There are many potential advantages: the ability to store and recall patches, consistency and reliability, not to mention being able to carry an entire arsenal of amps and effects around in one box.

Some units have closed the gap between digital and valves to the point where it’s almost no longer relevant

Early digitally modelled amp sounds were great for recording, less so for live use, although that didn’t stop lots of players from trying. However, technology continues to improve and evolve, and some units have closed the gap between digital and valves to the point where it’s almost no longer relevant.

Here, we’re looking at four high-end products that demonstrate how powerful amp modelling has become and what it can do for you today: the Line 6 Helix, Kemper Profiler Head, Positive Grid BIAS Head and Fractal AX8. Although they may seem pricey, it’s worth remembering that, in many cases, they can replace both your amp and a pedalboard’s worth of effects. Let’s get stuck in…

For more advanced amp advice, check out our round-up of the best all-in-one guitar rig solutions.