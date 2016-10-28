7 of the best all-in-one guitar rig solutions

Digital used to be the dirtiest word in a guitarist's vocabulary. Yet since the debut of the Line 6 POD in 1998, the tides have gradually turned, to the point where one good modelling unit can replace an entire guitar rig's worth of gear.

Ahead is a round-up of some of the best all-in-one modelling solutions on the market today, as well as a handful of analogue solutions, all of which will make your rig-to-gig transportation a whole lot easier.

For a more effects-focused take on cutting-edge processors, check out our guide to the best multi-effects pedals in the world today.