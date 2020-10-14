Prime Day music bargains galore as retail giants go head to head on guitar, music tech and drum deals

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but this year the big boys in music gear sales aren't holding back, and their own events are rumbling on. Guitar Center, Sweetwater and Musician's Friend are currently engaged in hand-to-hand combat. The prize? Your dollar.

Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle | $495 $99

Get sonic clarity in your mixes with this huge $396 saving on these Aphex plugins for Pro Tools.View Deal

Yamaha Session Cake SC-02 | $71.43 $34.99

Save $36.44 (51%) on the portable, battery-powered SC-02 mixer from Yamaha, designed to connect with other Session Cake mixers as you jam with friends. The discount will be taken at checkout.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9

Was $2,799 | Now $2,399 | Save $400

Take a step up with this souped up version of the above laptop. Complete with a huge 1TB SSD and more an i9 processor, this would make a for a great music-making computer. Save $400 today.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £18.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm. At this price, we'd get two and build a stereo pair! View Deal

Save 20% on FL Studio 20 Fruity, Producer and Signature

Whichever version of Image-Line's DAW you buy, you'll make a chunky saving if you do it at Musician's Friend right now. Use the rocktober coupon code to take advantage. This brings the Fruity Edition down to $79.20, the Producer Edition down to $159.20 and the Signature Edition down to $239.20.View Deal

Download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free at Splice

Looking to try Ableton Live for the first time? Here's your perfect opportunity, as between now and 31 December, you can have a copy of Ableton Live 10 Lite for free, courtesy of Splice.View Deal

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $900

The Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster gives you the classic look, tone and feel of a played-in guitar, but with the dependable build quality of a modern guitar at an affordable price. Presented in this striking Metallic Purple Road Worn finish, it's one of the coolest, funkiest Teles we've seen in recent times, and with $200 off the asking price, we're struggling to see how this is anything other than a Prime Day bargain.View Deal

Brian May Signature (Antique Cherry): $849.99 , now $679.99

An upgrade from the 2001 'original' this iteration features superior build quality, a refined bridge assembly, electronics and finish.

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone.View Deal

Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric - save $50

Featuring a spruce top, nato back and sides, a single cutaway for upper-fret access, that rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, this is one of the very best acoustic-electrics you can grab at this price.View Deal

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Ambient Delay offers handsfree control over your effect levels. With a plate reverb and delay time of up to one second, you can dial-in the perfect amount of ambience for your sound. Other features include independent max reverb level and connection for a tap-tempo switch. Get it for $225 off the MSRP at Sweetwater now!View Deal

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $259, now $159

Recommended in our guide to the best budget studio headphones , our experts describe the DT770 Pros as being “extremely well-balanced across the audible spectrum, with detailed highs and an innovative bass reflex system that delivers just enough weighty sub-200Hz punch for that feel-good factor when tracking.” Both the 80 and 32 ohm models are currently on sale.View Deal

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

If you’re looking for a bargain, this is it. These foldable cans will take plenty of abuse and provide day-long comfort, all while delivering great sound for mixing, DJ-ing or music listening.View Deal

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $125

Small doesn't have to mean 'limited', as this brilliantly-spec'd Alesis controller proves. 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys, eight assignable pads, four assignable control knobs plus pitch and mod controller wheels means that this pocket rocket is packing some serious functionality. It's Mac/PC compatible, buss-powered, and there's even a sustain pedal socket. Stop reading and start clicking!View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Stand out from the crowd with the stylish red special edition of this kit. The bundle comes complete with the 25 watt Simmons DA25 amp, for out loud practice. Use the code rocktober at checkout for 15% off.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/charging case | £159 , now £129

This deal at Laptops Direct saves you £30 off the original price of the 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. Act fast before these sell out!View Deal

