Prime Day lightning deal! Give your snare more crack with these PureSound Custom Pro 20-strand steel wires

Prime Day 2019: When trying to improve the sound of a snare drum, most drummers tend to head straight for new skins, but sometimes an upgrade to the snare wires is all that's needed to achieve a fuller, fatter sound. It'll cost you less, too. Particularly today...

Puresound make some of the best snare wires around and the 20-strand Custom Pro steel model is a popular choice. Not only do they make your snare sound great, but at each end you'll also find anti-choke plates which lift the wires away from the edge of the head, reducing sympathetic buzz.

What's more, these wires feature a Speed Release Strap, which enables you to disengage the wires if you need to make a quick head change.

