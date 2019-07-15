Prime Day deal: Learn to play guitar for less with 50% off Fender Play

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar - and it just got even cheaper for Prime Day.

You can now get 50% off an annual plan, which brings the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.

To get the offer, simply enter the code fenderplay50 when you hit the checkout.

For the uninitiated, Fender Play - which is currently celebrating its two-year anniversary - is a video-based learning tool that teaches budding electric, acoustic and bass guitarists using hundreds of instructor-guided video lessons, via a desktop and mobile app, available for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

The lessons are based around a song-driven learning path, which aims to teach brand-new players chords and riffs in minutes, while focusing on individual techniques along the way.