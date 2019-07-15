Prime Day deal: Get a whopping 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Amazon Prime Day is awash with guitar deals this year, but this might just be the best of all: the retail giant is offering 30% off an incredible 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitar models.

That includes the company's well-received solidbody models - the Ludlow, Bedford and Atlantic - plus its top-notch DC semi-hollows and EXL hollowbodies, and Premier acoustics. There's even a hollowbody bass or two.

The discount won't appear immediately; the trick is to add an eligible guitar to your Shopping Basket, then Proceed to Checkout and the 30% off will magically appear for Prime members.

You can head here to check out the full line-up of guitars, and we've singled out a few of our favourites below.

Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!View Deal

Get a D'Angelico Premier Bowery acoustic-electric guitar for just $492

If you're on the lookout for a classy acoustic, this is the Prime Day deal for you: D'Angelico's Bowery boasts a gorgeous koa top and preamp and pickup system with built-in tuner. Plus you can get 30% off right now.View Deal