Prime Day deal: Get a whopping 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Amazon Prime Day is awash with guitar deals this year, but this might just be the best of all: the retail giant is offering 30% off an incredible 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitar models.
That includes the company's well-received solidbody models - the Ludlow, Bedford and Atlantic - plus its top-notch DC semi-hollows and EXL hollowbodies, and Premier acoustics. There's even a hollowbody bass or two.
The discount won't appear immediately; the trick is to add an eligible guitar to your Shopping Basket, then Proceed to Checkout and the 30% off will magically appear for Prime members.
You can head here to check out the full line-up of guitars, and we've singled out a few of our favourites below.
Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars
Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!View Deal
Save over 30% off a D'Angelico Deluxe DC Semi-Hollow electric guitar
Just look at it! This Matte Royal Blue beauty boasts custom Seymour Duncan humbuckers, comprehensive switching options and, best of all, 30% off. And there's even a cheeky $43 off coupon for further discounting fun.View Deal
Get a D'Angelico Premier Bowery acoustic-electric guitar for just $492
If you're on the lookout for a classy acoustic, this is the Prime Day deal for you: D'Angelico's Bowery boasts a gorgeous koa top and preamp and pickup system with built-in tuner. Plus you can get 30% off right now.View Deal
Snag yourself some offset swagger with 30% off the D'Angelico Premier Bedford electric guitar
The Bedford is one of the quirkier offerings in the D'Angelico catalogue, and it also offers some intriguing design choices, with a Duncan Designed stacked single coil and humbucker combo, six-point tremolo and slim, unfinished maple neck. You'll get 30% off now, plus an additional $15.05 with a handy coupon.View Deal
Get this stunning D'Angelico Premier Hollow-Body Electric Bass Guitar for just $559
Bassists aren't left out of Amazon's gargantuan D'Angelico sale, with this Premier Hollow-Body electric bass guitar going for just $559 - a killer deal given its lightweight body, double-humbucker pickups and drool-worthy looks.View Deal