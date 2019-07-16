Prime day deal: there's still time to grab a bargain Dell XPS laptop for music production

Dell's XPS laptops are rightly regarded as among the best that you can buy for music production, and the company is getting into the Prime Day spirit by slashing their prices in the UK and US.
Some of yesterday's deals are gone sadly, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had, such as the ones you'll find below.
Dell US XPS laptop deals
Dell New XPS 13 laptop
$1,199.99 $999.99
This slick 13.3-inch laptop from Dell comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. Oh, and a $200 saving.View Deal
Dell UK XPS laptop deals
Dell XPS 13 (2019)
£1,949 £1,449 at Dell
The pick of the UK Dell deals is this one, which gets you £500 off a truly awesome Core i7 laptop for music making. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a 13-inch 4K display and a 1TB SSD. This deal probably won't be around for much longer.View Deal
Dell XPS 13 laptop £
1398.99 £1,379.99 (plus an extra 15% off with code BF15)
This 13.3-inch laptop comes with a 4K Ultra HD display, 8th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB solid state drive.View Deal
Dell XPS 15 laptop
$1,518.99 $1,499.99 (plus an extra 15% off wtih code BF15)
This 8th-gen Core i7 laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. You can also save on higher-spec models.View Deal