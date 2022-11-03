Positive Grid has dropped their Black Friday sale three weeks early - save big on the Spark, Spark Mini and Bias software

Guitarists, it's time to tune up, the Black Friday guitar deals are here already, and way sooner than expected! While Black Friday officially kicks off in a matter of weeks, Positive Grid has decided that is simply too long to wait. The practice amp gurus have just dropped their epic Black Friday sale early, slashing a whopping 35% off Spark bundles, 25% off the Spark Mini and a killer 60% off Bias software (opens in new tab).

So, whether you're looking for a stand-alone unit or you'd prefer a handful of extras, you'll find a deal to get excited about over at Positive Grid's official site. There are savings to be had on all Spark variations, amp and bag combos, amplifier and headphone packages and even software deals on Bias FX2.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: 35% off with SPARKBF30 (opens in new tab)

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer will save you a whopping $70, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60).

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini: 25% off with MINIBF30 (opens in new tab)

The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and right now you can save $30 with code MINIBF30.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $99, now $39.60 (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there and right now you can save a massive $59.40!

The original Spark 40 and its little brother, the Spark Mini, are among the most intelligent smart amps we've had the pleasure of reviewing, with both being rammed with not only the tones you need for practicing at home but standout functions such as the clever Auto Chord and Smart Jam features, which are sure to revolutionize your practice routine.

Auto Chord is perfect for learning existing songs with its ability to stream tracks from your mobile device and then transpose them into chords. You even get a loop function, allowing you to finely tune those chops.

The Smart Jam function takes things a step further by analyzing chords or riffs and then generating a backing track depending on the genre selected. Genius.

So, with all these clever features you can see why we get excited when Black Friday Music deals like this come along so early!

