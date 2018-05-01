New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2018)
Vintage VSA500
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar illustrates just how good ‘low-end’ Chinese guitars have become.”
FULL REVIEW: Vintage VSA500
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio ARP-87
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A neat pedal that delivers fun in spades.”
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio ARP-87
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS John Mayer Silver Sky
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb vintage and experience-informed three single-coil bolt-on.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS John Mayer Silver Sky
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Eric Johnson Thinline Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A guitar fit for a guitar hero.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Eric Johnson Thinline Stratocaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Les Paul Tribute 2018
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great guitar and an even greater price.”
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Tribute 2018
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Flashback 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile delay pedal elevated by that MASH feature.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Flashback 2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
DigiTech SDRUM
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For players who are seeking to get quick and easy rhythm tracks down, this is an inspirational tool.”
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech SDRUM
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Sigma LGM-SG2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The dark horse delivers again.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma LGM-SG2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fidelity Guitars Double Standard
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Heaps of cool with sounds to match.”
FULL REVIEW: Fidelity Guitars Double Standard
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro Battery Billionaire
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Battery Billionaire is perhaps a bit specialist, and of questionable interest to many players, but others will see its advantages and regard it as a more practical purchase.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro Battery Billionaire
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)