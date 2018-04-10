Walrus Audio ARP-87

Based on the Spin FV1 chip, which is a mainstay of boutique builders, the ARP offers four delay modes as well as a dedicated tap tempo footswitch and options for delay subdivisions, all within a compact package.

The lack of a delay time knob means the tap footswitch has to be used to set delay time, but that’s the only annoyance.

Of the four modes, the digital and lo-fi are the most fun, while a dedicated tone control lets you darken the delay to your taste. The only drawback is that at this price it may be worth saving for a delay monster like the Eventide Space, Boss DD-500 or Strymon TimeLine.