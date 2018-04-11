TC Electronic Flashback 2 review

Like the new version of the Hall Of Fame, this evolution of the Flashback has the new MASH feature as its USP - a pressure-sensitive footswitch allows for expression-pedal style control, although it’s not as precise as a traditional rocker-type.

The sounds are as good as you’d expect, with the tape, analogue and crystal settings being the most exciting.

The tape mode in particular offers hours of fun when used in conjunction with MASH for wild tape stop, oscillation and spaceship noises. On the HOF II, MASH didn’t really click, but here, it’s an absolute killer feature, raising the pedal from good to great.