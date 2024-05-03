MusicRadar deals of the week: 87% off Universal Audio UAD plugins, £140 off Blackstar amps, and £100 off Soundtoys' EchoBoy - plus more of the week's best bargains

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Kicking off this week is Thomann's massive 70th birthday sale, which not only delivers enticing offers on a wealth of models but also brings you exclusive anniversary and limited edition versions of popular products, making you feel like a privileged part of their celebrations.

For a taste of what's in store, the PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo BG is now available at a significantly reduced price of only £1,039, a deal you don't want to miss! The Taylor Big Baby BBTe is also a steal at only £519, offering you great value for money. And don't forget, you can also pick up the Korg MicroKorg Crystal at a discounted price.

Meanwhile, brace yourself for Sweetwater's epic Microphone Month event, a celebration of sound that offers incredible deals on mics from Universal Audio, Shure, AKG, and more. And if that's not enough, the folks over at Guitar Center have just slashed up to 25% off a host of live sound equipment, a deal that's too good to pass up if you perform live.

Editor's picks (UK)

Thomann 70th birthday offers: Explore all deals

Thomann is celebrating their massive birthday by slashing the price of big-name brands. From now until the end of September, the German music retailer is slashing prices on popular pieces of gear while also offering spotlight deals for the first 10 days of each month – so be sure to check back regularly to see what new savings have been added.

Soundtoys EchoBoy: Was $159.95, now £59,95

Utilized on more records than we've got time to name here, Soundtoys EchoBoy is one of the most popular delay plugins for producers. Super versatile with loads of tempo and tap syncing options, it's got a hefty £100 discount over at Plugin Boutique in their Spring Sale. Perfect for adding a touch of vibe or completely transforming sounds, this is one that should be in any recording guitarist's toolbox.

Blackstar HT-1R MKII: £339, now £199

When it comes to small wattage valve amps, Blackstar's HT01R is one of our favourites. This mighty little practice amp certainly packs a punch thanks to its ECC83 preamp tube and at £199, it's a total steal.

Editor's picks (US)

Universal Audio UAD: Up to 87% off

Save up to a monumental 87% off a huge selection of Universal Audio's acclaimed UAD plugin range including instruments, effects, and bundles! With some classic UAD plugins coming in at only £29 / $29, this isn't one to be missed!

Fender Saturday Night Special Strat: $1,099 $999.99

With an HSS set of Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups and a Guitar Center-exclusive Daytona Blue finish, this Limited Edition Player Strat has a cheeky $100 discount over at Guitar Center. Versatile and playable, we're big fans of the Player Series here at Guitar World, and this one looks as good as it sounds. You can also get a Telecaster or P-Bass if you prefer.

Marshall JCM800: Was $3,549.99, now $2,199

One of the most iconic amps of all time, the JCM800 delivers a powerful, crunchy tone that has featured on countless rock and metal records. It's got a humongous $1,350.99 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment. It's a no-nonsense, single-channel, fire-breathing tube amp that every guitarist should try at some point in their lives.

Universal Audio SC-1: $499, now $399

This large-diaphragm condenser is the only microphone you'll ever need. Coming loaded with Hemisphere modelling technology, this mic can perfectly mimic eight iconic large-diaphragm condenser models - and with $100 off at Sweetwater, it just got even better.

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: