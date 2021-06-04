Make amazing music for less with Native Instruments’ 50% off Summer of Sound sale

Ever felt like your production could do with a helping hand? We know we have. Whether you just can’t quite nail that idea, or can’t get a certain effect to sound right, we’ve been there. Upgrading your plugins can be a simple fix for these issues, but can often cost a fortune - but not today. Native Instruments is taking care of everyone this June with their ‘Summer of Sound’ sale, which sees 50% off updates and upgrades on loads of their best plugins and production tools .

Native Instruments is responsible for some of the most widely used production software and hardware on the market today. Their highly versatile Maschine systems are well respected as some of the most intuitive beat-making units around, and their Traktor series of DJ controllers allows huge control over every aspect of your mix. Native Instruments has got something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced performer or producer or just getting started.

Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale: Save a huge 50%

So you fancy levelling up your music making game this summer? Now’s the time to do it, with Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale slashing a monumental 50% off loads of awesome products, including the Komplete 13 production suite, Maschine production/performance systems and more. Whether you’re already using NI gear and want to upgrade, or want to treat yourself to some brand new toys, Native Instruments has you covered until June 30th.View Deal

NI’s Komplete 13 production suite is one of the very best available, with bags of amazing sampled instruments, flagship synths, guitar amp plugins and more. With an individual value of over £6,000, the software available in the standard Komplete 13 bundle is capable of revolutionising your production quality and workflow. With over 36,000 sounds included, any genre or style is covered.

If you don’t already own Komplete, this sale includes loads of tasty offers on software/hardware bundles, including audio interfaces, Komplete Kontrol keyboards and Maschine production systems. Check this list of bundles and grab yourself some killer production gear , and save up to £449.50 in the process. Native Instruments aren’t just offering savings on bundles though, with all updates and upgrades to individual Komplete instruments and effects half price until June 30th.

