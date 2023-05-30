The plugin deals are heating up with 50% off in Native Instruments' Summer of Sound sale

Ever felt like your production could do with a helping hand? We know we have. Whether you just can’t quite nail that idea or can’t get a certain effect to sound right, we’ve been there. Upgrading your plugins can be a simple fix for these issues, but can often cost a fortune - but not today. Native Instruments has just launched their Summer of Sound sale, which sees 50% off all instruments, effects, expansions, and Komplete 14 bundles until July 6th.

Native Instruments is responsible for some of the most widely used production software and hardware on the market today. Their highly versatile Maschine systems are well respected as some of the most intuitive beat-making units around, and their Traktor series of DJ controllers allows huge control over every aspect of your mix.

So it's fair to say Native Instruments has got something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced performer or producer or just getting started.

NI Summer of Sound sale: 50% off

Do you fancy levelling up your music-making game this summer? Now’s the time to do it, with Native Instruments Summer of Sound sale slashing a monumental 50% off loads of awesome products, including the Komplete 14 bundles, Kontakt 7, Playbox, iZotope and more.

NI’s Komplete 14 production suite is one of the very best available, with bags of amazing sampled instruments, flagship synths, guitar amp plugins and more and right now you can score the Ultimate version for only £539.50 - down from £1,079.

Elsewhere you'll find bags of tasty offers on software/hardware bundles, including audio interfaces, Komplete Kontrol keyboards and Maschine production systems. Check this list of bundles and grab yourself some killer production gear .

Native Instruments aren’t just offering savings on bundles though, with all updates and upgrades to individual Komplete instruments and effects half price until June 6th.

