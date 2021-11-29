The M1 Pro MacBook Pro is already being discounted, and the Cyber Monday savings are impressive

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros might be brand new, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a discount on one this Cyber Monday.

Amazon is giving you the chance to save on the M1 Pro versions of both models, which have an all-new design.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: £1,899 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: £1,899 £1,799

A sweet £100 saving on the smaller of the new MacBook Pros. You get an M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You can also save £155 on the 1GB SSD version, which is down to £2,243.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: £2,399 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: £2,399 £2,299

If you want to maximise your MacBook Pro screen real estate, check out this M1 Pro model with with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. A beast of a machine, and a £100 discount.

The Touch Bar is no longer present - we can’t say we’re sad to see it go - and there’s enhanced connectivity that includes three ThunderBolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port and a headphone jack that now supports high-impedance headphones.

As predicted, the MagSafe power cable connector has returned, and the fast charge feature means that you can juice up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, an improved array of mics, and a “high-fidelity” six-speaker sound system that promises 80 percent more bass than the one it replaces. Spatial Audio playback is supported, too.

They might not have the top-of-the-range M1 Max processor in them, but these machines hit an excellent sweet spot that balances price and performance, and with these discounts, they look even better.