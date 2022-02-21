12 unmissable President’s Day sales for musician's are live - here’s where to shop

Today is President’s Day, the US federal holiday that takes place every year on the third Monday of February to celebrate all US presidents. Not only is it a chance for a holiday weekend of celebrations, but it’s also a time when a lot of big-name retailers run dedicated President’s Day sales, and the music world is no exception.

Right now there are mega offers running at some major online stores and software retailers, with up to 96% savings on music gear and plugins. Our first port of call would be Guitar Center, where there's currently up to 35% off guitars, digital pianos, drum sets and more. Elsewhere, if you're on the hunt for some new software, Waves has slashed 50% off all plugins and bundles for a limited time. There are free plugins to be bagged the more you purchase, too.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new electric guitar , you’re looking for a discount on a beginner keyboard or you’ve been saving up for a music production laptop , today could be the time to shop. In fact, some of the offers we’ve seen so far rival what we saw on Black Friday last year.

Guitar Center President's Day Sale: up to 35% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars and digital pianos, to drum sets and even PA systems, so every member of your band can get in on the action! With up to 35% in savings to be had, these are some of the biggest discounts we've seen since Black Friday.

MF's President's Day sale: save up to 40%

Celebrate President's Day 2022 in style with Musician's Friend, and make a huge saving on your next musical purchase. Choose from thousands of electric and acoustic guitars, electronic drum sets, digital pianos and more until February 23rd.

President's Day Coupon: Up to 15% off

With the coupon code PRESDAY, you can get up to 15% off any qualifying orders until Feb 23rd. Save 10% on any orders over $99, and 15% on any orders over $149. With so much gear on offer, you shouldn't find it too difficult to load up your basket and hit the magic number.

Adorama: Big savings on guitars and recording gear

From $100 off Fender Player Teles and Strats, to big studio monitor discounts, money off synths, keyboards and samplers and hefty guitar FX bargains, Adorama might not be the first place you’d look, but their President’s Day discounts are epic.

Waves half price sale: 50% off plugins and bundles!

If you're looking to update some of your plugins, now is the time, with Waves offering a huge range - including bundles - at half price, plus spend $50, $90 or $120 and grab 1, 2 or 3 free plugins from this epic list of 100 eligible plugins.

Positive Grid: $40 off Spark and 50% off BIAS

Whether you’re looking to snap up a cut-price Spark amp (you can currently save $40 with the code SPARK40), save 50% of a range of epic BIAS software, or simply pick up the new Spark Control wireless controller, there’s plenty to explore at Positive Grid at the moment.

Woodwind Brasswind: Up to 18% off w/code

As the name suggests, WWBW might be best known for it’s healthy stock of woodwind and brass instruments, however did you know they also stock guitars, recording gear and percussion too? Today, if you spend $49 to $148.99 you’ll save 10% on your order, spend $149 to $498.99 to save 15%, or over $499 to save 18%. Just use the code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription

Sorted a free trial but now you want to continue getting all the benefits of Fender Play lessons beyond your trial? For MusicRadar readers, Fender is offering 50% off an annual plan, dropping the price from $99.99 to just $49.99. Just add the code musicradar50 at checkout.

TrueFire lessons: Save 30% with code MRTF30

Ever wanted to learn the guitar from Grammy Award-winning artists and world-class touring musicians? You can do just that, thanks to TrueFire. Choose from a huge collection of over 50,000 instructional videos, and save 30% off an All-Access subscription and all courses.