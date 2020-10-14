Is this the sweetest beginner acoustic deal this Prime Day?

Yamaha has earned an enviable reputation for providing quality gear at the entry level, and If you're looking to start on guitar - or buying for someone who is - there's no need to compromise massively on quality these days.

Exhibit A: This Yamaha F355 may not break the bank, especially at 20% off at Musician's Friend today, but it's a solid, respectably-specced acoustic straight out of the box.

It sports a laminated spruce top, 20 frets on its rosewood fingerboard, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate. And we think this particular black finish is pretty striking.

Use coupon code rocktober at the checkout to trigger that 20% saving, dropping the price from $159.99 to less than $130.

The Yamaha F335 acoustic - now 20% off!

