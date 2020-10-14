Is this the sweetest beginner acoustic deal this Prime Day?

Yamaha has earned an enviable reputation for providing quality gear at the entry level, and If you're looking to start on guitar - or buying for someone who is - there's no need to compromise massively on quality these days.
Exhibit A: This Yamaha F355 may not break the bank, especially at 20% off at Musician's Friend today, but it's a solid, respectably-specced acoustic straight out of the box.
It sports a laminated spruce top, 20 frets on its rosewood fingerboard, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate. And we think this particular black finish is pretty striking.
Use coupon code rocktober at the checkout to trigger that 20% saving, dropping the price from $159.99 to less than $130.
Check out the deal below and stay tuned to our ever-growing Prime Day music deals hub for all the best bargains this week.
The Yamaha F335 acoustic - now 20% off!
This is a great place to start your guitar journey. At this price, the F335 may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate.View Deal
Prime Day quick links
Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...
- Amazon (US) | Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Explore today's best guitar deals
- Amazon drum deals | The latest drum and percussion deals
- Amazon studio deals | Pick up a recording gear bargains
- Guitar Center | Check out the huge Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge home recording event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% guitars, drums and tech
- Sam Ash | Take a look around the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear
- The best cheap iPad deals for Prime Day
- The best MacBook Pro deals for Prime Day