New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2013)

Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - MusicRadar's sister print publications - publish the best independent gear reviews around on a monthly basis.

In this gallery we've brought together every guitar-related review featured on the site throughout August, including guitars, amps, pedals and recorder/interfaces.

All of the gear here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 370/371, Total Guitar issue 243, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The most impressive thing here is that, with the company's first seven-string guitar, PRS has absolutely nailed it."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW:PRS SE Custom 24 7-string review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)

