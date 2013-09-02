New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2013)
PRS SE Custom 24 7-string
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The most impressive thing here is that, with the company's first seven-string guitar, PRS has absolutely nailed it."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:PRS SE Custom 24 7-string review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Knaggs Steve Stevens Signature
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb modern take on the classic Les Paul inspiration. Collect it or play it, it's great for both!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Knaggs Steve Stevens Signature review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Fender Chorus Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you like chorus, you'll find plenty of variations on the theme here."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Chorus Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
PRS S2 Custom 24
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The S2 Custom might lack some bling, but you won't be disappointed with its sounds or playability."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Custom 24 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Fender American Vintage '63 P-Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A real time warp - it's no cheapie, but dangerously close to the original and just as valid today as it ever was."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Vintage '63 P-Bass review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Sonuus G2M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The simplest way to get MIDI out of your guitar with good note detection and string-bend tracking."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonuus G2M review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Music Man Armada
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A boutique-level riff-rock machine guaranteed to stand out from the crowd."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Armada review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
TC Electronic Spark Mini Booster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A compact booster that won't mess with your tone and features an ingenious switching system."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Spark Mini Booster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Fender Distort Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Decent distortion at a good price but be wary of the tone knob."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Distort Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Schecter USA Production Series PT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The gene-splicing of Fender Telecaster and Gibson Les Paul DNA finds superb expression here."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter USA Production Series PT review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Free The Tone HB-2 Heat Blaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb, fat rock distortion with edge to cut through in real-life playing."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone HB-2 Heat Blaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Takamine P6NC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The pro-spec P6NC has everything you need to plug in and play. Just add talent."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine P6NC review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
PRS S2 Mira
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A no-brainer rock 'n' roll guitar. The Mira was always a favourite, and now it's nearly half the price of the original."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Mira review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Roland GR-55
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An easy to use package that enables you to blend sounds and even offers guitar and amp simulations."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland GR-55 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Peavey Vypyr VIP 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Instrument modelling in a guitar amp is a first - and that's just for starters. Don't pass up a chance to try it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Vypyr VIP 3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Fender Drive Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Mild but natural overdrive that can kick your amp up a notch."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Drive Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Dunlop DVP3 Volume (X)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The switches can be awkward, but smooth action and solid build quality make this the volume pedal to beat."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop DVP3 Volume (X) review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Schecter USA Production Series CET-Contoured Exotic Top
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This instrument encapsulates everything that's great about the contemporary rock guitar."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter USA Production Series CET-Contoured Exotic Top review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Hughes & Kettner Red Box 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If it ain't broke, don't fix it - just give it more tonal options. Take one to every gig: your soundman will love you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner Red Box 5 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
PRS S2 Starla
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Few players won't enjoy its evocative, classic voice - the guitar that might turn doubters on to PRS."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Starla review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Fender Delay Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"No extras but its simplicity and practicality are this pedal's strength."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Delay Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Radial Firefly Tube Direct Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A thoroughly professional valve DI box, should you need one."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Radial Firefly Tube Direct Box review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 371)
Danelectro '67 Heaven Hawk
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The '67 Heaven Hawk is inspiring to look at and play, and from Danelectro, we wouldn't expect anything less."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro '67 Heaven Hawk review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 244)
Electro-Harmonix Epitome
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You won't get this range of sounds from any other single pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Epitome review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 244)
MXR M69 Prime Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A lot of pedal for not much cash - it could make a worthy addition to your arsenal, even if it's not the only distortion pedal you own."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR M69 Prime Distortion review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 244)
