Roland GR-55 review

The complete guitar synth package

  • £702
  • €822
  • $1239

The GR-55 has a huge range of sounds and is rugged enough to survive gigs

Our Verdict

An easy to use package that enables you to blend sounds and even offers guitar and amp simulations.

Pros

  • Rugged build. Intuitive. Flexible.

Cons

  • Expensive.

The Roland GK-3A pickup fits any guitar, and when partnered with the floor-based GR-55 synth, offers full MIDI compatibility and in-built sounds.

"The GR-55's sound engines are loaded with 900 conventional and synth sounds"

Two of the GR-55's sound engines are loaded with 900 conventional and synth sounds. A third adds elements from the V-Guitar series. All three sound engines can be combined, along with the normal guitar signal, and there are onboard effects to create a huge range of composite sounds.

Rugged, and with practical foot control, the GR-55 is an instantly accessible gig partner to take your sonic range beyond the conventional.