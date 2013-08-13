Roland GR-55 review

An easy to use package that enables you to blend sounds and even offers guitar and amp simulations.

The Roland GK-3A pickup fits any guitar, and when partnered with the floor-based GR-55 synth, offers full MIDI compatibility and in-built sounds.

Two of the GR-55's sound engines are loaded with 900 conventional and synth sounds. A third adds elements from the V-Guitar series. All three sound engines can be combined, along with the normal guitar signal, and there are onboard effects to create a huge range of composite sounds.

Rugged, and with practical foot control, the GR-55 is an instantly accessible gig partner to take your sonic range beyond the conventional.