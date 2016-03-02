New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2016)

Our guitar team hasn't been able to decide what to play with next over the past few weeks, as all manner of sublime gear made its way into our office. We're talking everything from new pedals from DigiTech and Walrus Audio to a trio of lush new Gretschs.

Here, we take a look back at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site in February. We start with the DigiTech Ventura Vibe...

MusicRadar's Verdict

“Ignore the joker on the box; the Ventura Vibe is a serious bit of kit.”

5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)

