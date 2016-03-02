New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2016)
DigiTech Ventura Vibe
Our guitar team hasn't been able to decide what to play with next over the past few weeks, as all manner of sublime gear made its way into our office. We're talking everything from new pedals from DigiTech and Walrus Audio to a trio of lush new Gretschs.
Here, we take a look back at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site in February. We start with the DigiTech Ventura Vibe...
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Ignore the joker on the box; the Ventura Vibe is a serious bit of kit.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Walrus Audio Iron Horse
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Addictive, versatile and just plain fun. Don't look this horse's gifts in the mouth.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Van Weelden Royal Overdrive
MusicRadar's Verdict
“As you might expect for nearly £500, this is one excellent 'always on' pedal that offers a classy tonal foundation, whatever your rig.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Red Witch Zeus Bass Fuzz Suboctave
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Sturdily constructed and easy to use, this top-quality pedal sounds fantastic whether you select one or both effects.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G2420T Streamliner
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The deep hollowbody G2420T is hugely evocative and perfect for lower-volume older styles.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Atomic AmpliFire
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The AmpliFire lends itself to headphone-connected practice and might provide instant rock-in-a-box sounds for recording, too, as well as possible scope for live work.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 562CE-TF 12-String
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Taylor's new 12-strings are something to get excited about – they'll be in the shops this February, and so if a new 12-string is in your sights, seek one out!”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Anderwood Authentic Series C.1927 Style 3
MusicRadar's Verdict
“This is one of those guitars that will likely stay with its owner for a lifetime: a serious, elegant guitar for a Weissy or lap-style player in search of real authenticity.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Neunaber Wet Stereo Reverb
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An easy-to-use reverb pedal with a natural illusion of space that suits guitar tones.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Neunaber Seraphim Stereo Shimmer
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Delivers lovely shimmery backgrounds – not an effect for everyone, but you get straight reverb, too.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Neunaber Echelon Stereo Echo
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A very practical delay pedal that does its own thing with real character.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G2622 Streamliner
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The G2622 might well be the bargain 'ES-335' we've all been waiting for.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Movall Rock Highway
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A high-spec/low-cost pedal that's sure to get your creative motor running.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Cornell Vintage Brown 10 Combo
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Considering the build quality, this amp is good value for money – it's built to last, with lots of old-school valve knowledge, from one of the world's top boutique names.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Neunaber Chroma Stereo Chorus
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A musical chorus pedal with the option of becoming something else if you get fed up with chorus.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
T-Rex Replicator
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Here's the opportunity to own a real tape echo, endowed with a practical feature set in a compact stage-ready form.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Bassbreaker 18/30 Combo
MusicRadar's Verdict
“As a new alternative to existing 'Brit sound' choices, the Bassbreaker range has a lot going for it.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 858E 12-String
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The 858e's sparkling wall of sound will doubtless find a home in many players' hearts.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Patrick Eggle 25th Anniversary Berlin 24V
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A timely reminder that the UK still has a diverse and vibrant range of mainly custom guitar makers that might just have your name on.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss PW-3 Wah
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Its footprint may be small but this little guy is punching way above its weight.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Juketone Blue Blood
MusicRadar's Verdict
“It may not be the most versatile of combos, but with some of the better-known boutique Deluxe replicas selling for over three times as much, the Blue Blood is a bargain."
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G2655 Streamliner
MusicRadar's Verdict
“With the G2655, you'll find a solidbody- sized centre-blocked semi that might be the most 'solid' sounding of the trio but will handle virtually any style.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
