Addictive, versatile and just plain fun. Don't look this horse's gifts in the mouth.

Way more hirsute than Walrus Audio's Messner, this filthy beast secretes thick 70s-style distortion that works great for old Sabbath riffs.

There's more good news thanks to a toggle switch that flicks between a trio of clipping diodes to offer different distortion tones.

Experiment with the toggle, distortion and tone controls and you'll find glam riff-fuel such as T-Rex and Bowie, and a cracking stab at the Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog proto-punk sound.