Red Witch Zeus Bass Fuzz Suboctave review

Sturdily constructed and easy to use, this top-quality pedal sounds fantastic whether you select one or both effects.

Bass players have long been envious of the Fuzz God II guitar pedal, so now Red Witch has adapted this unit for bass use.

Better still, it also feature a unique analogue Suboctave effect. These two effects can be used independently or together.

The majority of the onboard controls/switches focus on the fuzz effect, so, by contrast, the Suboctave seems almost under-managed. In reality, the Blend control is all you need to get excellent results.

Sounds

With so much variation between bass guitars, using any effect demands more adjustability than you might expect, but here, there's so much centred on the fuzz element, it'd be impossible to not find the exact degree of effect to suit your needs, from a gentle buzz to square wave mayhem.

The Sputter control alters the DC bias, and the Suboctave works fine with just the Blend control, for rich, full sounds. The deeper the notes, the more effective tighter notes become. Use both effects together for trouser-flapping awesomeness.