New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2016)

It's been a bumper month for our guitar team, as they got their hands on some truly exquisite new gear. We're talking everything from Martin acoustics to Marshall's CODE amps, via a treasure trove of pedals.

Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in May, starting with this lush Scott Walker Electro.

Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin

MusicRadar's Verdict

“If you're in the market for something unique in looks and construction, and require a set of superbly original single-coil tones, Scott Walker's Electro has to be a contender.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Scott Walker Electro review

(Originally reviewed inGuitarist)