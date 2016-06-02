New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2016)
Scott Walker Electro
It's been a bumper month for our guitar team, as they got their hands on some truly exquisite new gear. We're talking everything from Martin acoustics to Marshall's CODE amps, via a treasure trove of pedals.
Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in May, starting with this lush Scott Walker Electro.
“If you're in the market for something unique in looks and construction, and require a set of superbly original single-coil tones, Scott Walker's Electro has to be a contender.”
4 out of 5
Source Nemesis
“There's a lot to like about the Nemesis: it's easy to use, has a pedalboard-friendly footprint and features a wide range of very usable sounds – all with practical control options. One to try.”
4.5 out of 5
Two Notes Le Clean
“Fender flavour in a versatile package for direct recording or at the heart of your rig.”
3.5 out of 5
TC Electronic BonaFide Buffer
“A no-brainer to transparently restore any tone lost through long cable runs.”
4.5 out of 5
Martin 000-17
“The new 17 Series might have austerity and no frills as a leitmotif, but these models are still capable of delivering some considerable tonal riches.”
4.5 out of 5
Source Audio Gemini Chorus
“With comprehensive implementation delivered, chorus can have a life beyond Police covers!”
4 out of 5
TC Electronic SpectraComp
“Offers balanced compression that'll keep the low-and high-end of the bass well sorted.”
4 out of 5
Two Notes Le Crunch
“If the overall concept of these pedals appeals, try this one for some British rock sounds.”
3.5 out of 5
Martin 00L-17
“Martin build quality, combined with some truly great sounds, and volume that has to be heard to be believed.”
4 out of 5
Zemaitis A24MF 60th Anniversary
“This guitar is a serious investment, but if you've always hankered after a Z, these modern versions are the only way you'll get one.”
4 out of 5
Music Man Cutlass
“Modern? Yes. Classic? They deserve to be. Place your orders now!”
4.5 out of 5
Thorpyfx Gunshot Overdrive
“A commanding, versatile hard-rock overdrive that thinks it's a hot-rod head.”
4.5 out of 5
Music Man Stingray
“Don't be fooled by its subtle retro vibe in the looks department; this one can handle pretty much any style you fancy.”
4.5 out of 5
Höfner HCTVTHMOD Verythin Bigsby Mod
“If Mod's your bag, baby, then this is for you.”
4 out of 5
Two Notes Le Lead
“High-gain sounds in a form factor that lends itself to a range of scenarios.”
3.5 out of 5
Martin 00-17S
“Loads of good tone and power lurk within this diminutive wonder.”
4 out of 5
Washburn PX-Solar 160
“A well-priced, well-made guitar that works a treat for metal tones.”
4 out of 5
DigiTech Trio+
“This is truly a band in a box, and one that you can use live to boot.”
5 out of 5
Höfner HCTVTHUK Verythin Mahogany
“A tonally versatile guitar that delivers bang for your buck.”
4 out of 5
Two Notes Le Bass
MusicRadar's Verdict
3.5 out of 5
Faith Venus Blood Moon
MusicRadar's Verdict
4 out of 5
Dunlop John Petrucci Signature Cry Baby Wah
“A superb pedal that will do the job for Dream Theater fans and non-fans alike.”
5 out of 5
Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX
“An incredibly fun guitar to play, but one that isn't without its flaws.”
4 out of 5
Marshall CODE50
“The CODE is packed with great tone. It's competitively priced, looks good, sounds great out of the box and it's ridiculously easy to use, even for a complete beginner.”
5 out of 5
Höfner HCT5008DC Verythin Bass
“This bass is perfect for anyone looking for a retro tone machine that keeps them coming back for more. Just like Macca.”
4 out of 5
Peavey Classic 50 212
“The build quality, features and above all the sound make the Classic range good value for money.”
3 out of 5
Supro 1695T Black Magick
“If Jimmy Page gets his hands on this new Black Magick, there's a chance the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will get to keep his original Supro a wee bit longer.”
4.5 out of 5
Peavey Delta Blues 15
“Aimed at the working musician, the Delta is made to look good, sound good and keep going with minimal attention.”
4 out of 5
Backstar Fly 3 Bass
“A mighty amp in a tiny package.”
5 out of 5
