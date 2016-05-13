Source Audio Gemini Chorus review

Aiming to give you all the chorus sounds you'll ever need, the Gemini starts off with Classic, which does a really good emulation of the early Boss sounds that started the whole chorus thing off and set the standard.

If you like your effects richer and lusher, it also offers a dual-voiced chorus andthe sort of complex quad chorus with four voices that came to prominence in the late 80s.

A mix knob runs from 100 per cent dry to 100 per cent wet, which allows you to blend in as little or as much of the effect as you like, while the tone knob will gently shade the effect to add a bit of extra sparkle or keep things more subdued in the mix.

With those, plus any parameters you wish to call up with the Neuro app, there's a spectrum of chorus to be explored, including some cool rotary speaker-style tones and a choice of phaser and flanger sounds, too.