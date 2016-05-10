Two Notes Le Clean

Fender flavour in a versatile package for direct recording or at the heart of your rig.

Designed to deliver the sort of tones associated with Fender amps, the pedal outputs pristine clean tone from channel A.

It's a sweet sound that you can focus in nicely with the bass and treble knobs and is just crying out for a touch of spring reverb.

The in-built switchable speaker sim does a decent tone-shaping job for headphone monitoring or direct recording, but it doesn't have the range or complexity of the IR-based Torpedo C.A.B. Channel B cranks things for a nice bit of natural-sounding breakup, while both channels together in Cold fusion mode offers some useful blends - clean with a bit of grit, or raunch with clarity.

Now, it may be named Le Clean, but the pedal can get a bit dirty, too, in Hot Fusion mode, as channel A boosts channel B and can come across like a blackface Deluxe turned all the way up with careful juxtaposition of gain and Fusion knobs.