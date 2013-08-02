New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2013)
GJ2 Concorde 5 Star
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A piece of rock history with tones that will surprise with their versatility. Just go steady with the points!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GJ2 Concorde 5 Star review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 369)
Chapman ML-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Everything that made the original MLs so sought after is right here. Chappers has done it again - you'd be bananas not to give this guitar a whirl."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Chapman ML-2 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 242)
RMI Acouswitch IQ DI
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb design especially for the acoustic musician, with flexible loops and good DI facilities."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: RMI Acouswitch IQ DI review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lovepedal Eternity E6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great all-round overdrive with extra bite to excite."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal Eternity E6 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini FFM1 Silicon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Classic design, worthy update. Best of all, you can fit one on your pedalboard!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini FFM1 Silicon review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini FFM2 Germanium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Proves the versatility of the original Fuzz Face design while adding a few modern twists to the recipe."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini FFM2 Germanium review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Kinsman K100B
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A simple bass amp with solid build quality, that's powerful enough to take you through small gigs. The EQ section is a highlight."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kinsman K100B review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Tanglewood Java TWJP E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This little parlour may not offer the finest plugged-in experience we've ever had, but in every other respect - and at this price - just buy one."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Java TWJP E review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lowden 32SE Stage Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb instrument, built for the stage, but with an endearing acoustic voice. If you're a performing musician, you must try one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lowden 32SE Stage Edition review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lovepedal Kalamazoo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Harmonically rich drives, that retain presence: Kalamaz-ooh yes!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal Kalamazoo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Fender Classic Series '60s Stratocaster Lacquer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The perfect choice if you can't stretch to a Fender American Vintage-series instrument. More colours please!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Series '60s Stratocaster Lacquer review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lovepedal Echo Baby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A quality, vintage sounding echo/delay in a tiny box: cool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal Echo Baby review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Martin D-17M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great guitar that screams, "Play me!" Covers more bases than you expect, without batting an eyelid."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin D-17M review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
GJ2 Glendora
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A somewhat lacklustre tonal performance is redeemed by the wonderful neck and palpable 80s vibe."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GJ2 Glendora review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lovepedal OD11
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Surprisingly low price for this capable overdrive with plenty of gain."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal OD11 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Lowden Thomas Leeb Signature
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A reminder of Lowden's original vision updated for the percussive player. You might not be Thomas Leeb but here's the tool you need."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lowden Thomas Leeb Signature review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Throbak MXV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Be prepared to raid the piggy bank, but the tonal clarity and voice you'll gain will be worth it. An almost obsessive quest for vintage accuracy."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Throbak MXV review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Ibanez RGIR20FE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The perfect example of a no-fuss shred machine that lets you impress your personality on the guitar, rather than the other way around."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RGIR20FE review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Lovepedal Les Lius
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Wonderful, evocative tweed tones in a pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal Les Lius review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Martin 000-17SM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Taking the 'small brown guitar' ethic another step on, Martin reinvents a 157-year- old classic with style and panache."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-17SM review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Schecter Banshee 6 FR Passive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Banshee is among the finest-playing double-cuts at this price point, and that's really something to scream about."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Banshee 6 FR Passive review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Tanglewood Java TWJF E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you like the looks of figured woods and need a versatile, affordable acoustic, try this now. It's way more guitar than the price suggests."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Java TWJF E review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Vox Mini5 Rhythm
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For such a little amp, the Mini5 offers huge possibilities."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Mini5 Rhythm review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Lovepedal Babyface Tremolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile tremolo despite the tiny dimensions."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lovepedal Babyface Tremolo review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Ibanez RGIR27E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is one of the most impressive mid-priced seven-strings we've played."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RGIR27E review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Gibson N-225
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The N-225 captures some classic Gibson design elements, and actually, we quite like the looks - even if, like the tones, they won't please everyone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson N-225 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 370)
Vintage Historic Series VE660
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Vintage Historic Series boasts great playability and build quality, bags of tonal potential and a gig-ready pickup system - all wrapped in a distinctive old-school persona."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Historic Series VE660 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
EMG Metal Works 57 & 66 pickups
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"EMG has seriously expanded its tonal palette with the 57 and 66 humbuckers. The message now? It's time to take a fresh look at what EMG has to offer."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EMG Metal Works 57 & 66review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
Ibanez RGIR28FE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, it's an excellent option, however unwieldy, for those new to eight-strings looking to hone their technique."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RGIR28FE review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 243)
