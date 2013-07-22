The Lovepedal Les Lius is a drive pedal designed to give you vintage Fender 'tweed'-style tone. A three-way toggle switch provides tones based on late 50s Fender amps - a Deluxe and a Twin, plus a combination of the two.

"In front of our more modern Fender, the pedal yields a lovely dirty tweed sound"

A master volume knob lets you set the level with a fixed amount of drive, but engaging the right- hand footswitch brings in another gain stage to crank it up with a second knob.

In front of our more modern Fender, the pedal yields a lovely dirty tweed sound, which basically means dirtier, more urgent and mid-rich sounding.

Cranked, the Deluxe setting puts you in the mind of more compressed Neil Young territory, while the Twin mode can deliver higher-headroom Keef rhythm tones. It's very easy to use, too.

There are more versatile general double overdrives around, but if you want more old-school tweedy Fender sounds packed into your pedal, this is a no-brainer. Niche appeal, perhaps, but we like this a whole lot.