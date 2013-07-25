Lovepedal Babyface Tremolo review

This diminutive pedal is one of Lovepedal's Mini range offspring, and gives you three different tremolo variations (sine, sawtooth and squarewave) in not a lot of real estate.

The knob sets tremolo speed, and you also get two 'set and leave' controls inside the chassis for tremolo depth (effected/dry ratio) and output volume.

The Babyface has a greater speed range than most tremolo pedals, the fastest almost sounding like ring modulation. The sine wave provides a familiar Fender amp-style warble and throb, while you can get a real on/off chop from the square wave setting.

It takes a while to get the sound you like, as there's a lot of frankly weird stuff in here, too, that can be initially jarring. You may well love that of course.

If there's space on your 'board for a tremolo pedal (and at this size there ought to be), the Babyface is a good option, despite some of the controls being hidden away. Let's pulse, baby.