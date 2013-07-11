Lovepedal Kalamazoo

An IC-based overdrive pedal, the Kalamazoo offers the usual level and drive knobs, but also has interesting tonal circuitry courtesy of two smaller knobs on the top.

There's slightly less clean boost here than the recently reviewed Lovepedal Eternity E6 overdrive, but you can dial the top end in just how you like it with a juxtaposition of the two tone knobs - then you don't have to worry about them staying in position.

"It's superb for overtone-rich blues and Texas-type sounds"

The Glass knob offers high treble boost, as found in the aforementioned Eternity, but the tone knob works in series with it to soften things in the 'presence' area. This one is less 'rock' sounding than the Eternity E6.

We'd say that makes it superb for overtone-rich blues and Texas-type sounds that work well with both humbuckers and single coils. It does a great Klon impression, too, although it's not designed to.

This is a belter: great in front of a valve amp for chiming, versatile drives, while also respecting your core tone.