Lovepedal Echo Baby review

A one-knob delay pedal? Yes, and the Lovepedal Echo Baby is actually capable of a range of sounds.

That knob controls the delay time, but it can also dial in some modulation on the repeats if you hold the footswitch down.

"Repeats have a nice crusty analogue flavour in the main"

There are also two small holes on the base where you can insert a screwdriver to adjust the dry/ effect mix and the delay feedback - plus there's an internal master volume trimmer, accessed by removing the backplate, so set and forget.

Repeats have a nice crusty analogue flavour in the main, and there's a useful time range from rockabilly slapback up to three quarters of a second.

So while it looks dead simple, there's as much control in this pedal as you'd get in, say, an MXR Carbon Copy. And more delay.

You wouldn't want to be on your knees with a screwdriver during a gig, but once you've set your favoured feedback and mix amounts this is a simple, good-sounding delay that can slot into a tight pedalboard space.