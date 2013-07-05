Lovepedal Eternity E6

The E6 is the latest version of Lovepedal's Eternity, an overdrive pedal whose praises have been sung by Andy Summers and Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus. This version has higher gain and more low-end than its predecessors.

"The secret weapon is the Glass knob, which offers a treble boost"

With drive set to minimum you can get a clean boost using the volume knob anywhere past 12 o'clock - there's plenty there to kick your amp up a gear. Bring in the drive knob and you get increasing shades of overdrive that are truly reminiscent of cooking valves.

The secret weapon, however, is the Glass knob, which offers a treble boost. Fully left, you'll have no tonal shift, but turning it up dials in plenty of top-end sheen: great in a live setting especially.

This a powerful, throaty sounding overdrive with clean boost and treble boost thrown in. Valve-like drive sounds aplenty will find favour with the rockers who like it classic and articulate, rather than super modern and smooth.