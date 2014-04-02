New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2014)

If you’re looking for guitar gear reviews, you’ve come to the right place. Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music feature the best independent gear reviews.

In this gallery, we've collected all the guitar reviews featured on the site in March, including guitars, amps, stompboxes and other guitar-related gear.

All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 379, Total Guitar issue 251, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

”A superb take on Fender's finest with hot-rod trickery from one of the world's top players. PRS's finest ever bolt-on electric? We think so.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: PRS Brent Mason Signature review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)

BUY: PRS Brent Mason Signature currently available from:

UK: Thomann

US: Sweetwater