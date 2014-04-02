New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2014)
PRS Brent Mason Signature
MusicRadar’s verdict:
”A superb take on Fender's finest with hot-rod trickery from one of the world's top players. PRS's finest ever bolt-on electric? We think so.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Brent Mason Signature review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
D'Angelico EXL-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
”A very competent old-school jazz box that evokes a bygone age and the memory of the great John D'Angelico.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D'Angelico EXL-1 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Fender Modern Player Coronado
MusicRadar’s verdict:
”A Fender semi for Gretsch admirers, that conveniently doubles as a fabulous-looking and sounding indie-rock machine.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Coronado review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Guild Standard F-30
MusicRadar’s verdict:
”A superb, pro-grade picker that trades visual niceties for the most important tonal features and build. Needs a pickup as standard, though.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Standard F-30 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ES2's lush repeats have classic analogue charm without the noise; and if you want to get crazy, the option's there."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Fender Classic Series '50s Esquire
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-made, good-sounding taste of Fender's leanest, meanest tone machine."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Series '50s Esquire review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
D'Angelico EX-SS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More compact and hollow-sounding than an ES-335: a superb jazz, blues and all-round vibe-y electric."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D'Angelico EX-SS review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Fender Modern Player Starcaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fender's most polarising electric is updated with a few twists. The result? A cool and affordable platform for experimental indie guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Starcaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Guild Traditional D-55
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A loud, proud and classy dread offering serious credibility, quality and tone. Just make sure you bond with the flattish neck profile."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Traditional D-55 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Takamine GJ72CE-BSB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For general use, this is a good-looking, well-made stage-ready electro."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine GJ72CE-BSB review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Eastwood Airline '59 1P
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A leftfield, funky treat of a guitar that feels and sounds quite inspirational."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eastwood Airline '59 1P review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Toontrack Metal Amps EZMix Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For demos, and even the occasional tone in a pro-quality production, here's all the heavy you need."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Metal Amps EZMix Pack review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Gordon-Smith GS-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Surprisingly versatile, more 'rock' take on the single-pickup Junior, with options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gordon-Smith GS-1 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after an axe that's off the beaten track in both looks and sounds, a Roadcore makes for a worthy travelling companion."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Roadcore RC320M review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Guild Traditional F-512
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The dream 12-string: either the realisation of a dream, or a serious pro-grade working guitar (as long as you buy the one with a pickup!)."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Traditional F-512 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 378)
LTD Eclipse EC-407
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is an instrument built for intimidation. Oh yeah, it looks suave, but it's a brawler - and yes, it's also available in black."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD Eclipse EC-407 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Peavey ValveKing Combo 50
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Anyone on the lookout for a cut-price, gig-ready valve combo will hail the ValveKing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey ValveKing Combo 50 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Mastery Offset Bridge
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you are having problems with a Fender Jaguar or Jazzmaster bridge, this could solve them."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mastery Offset Bridge review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Electro-Harmonix Slammi
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An acquired taste perhaps, but a commendable alternative pitch shifter."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Slammi review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Italia Modena Semitone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're into the aesthetics, the Modena Semitone is worth more than a look."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Modena Semitone review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Vintage Viator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An endearing travel guitar offering a completely different vibe from the big American-name options."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Viator review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Pykmax
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ardent followers of the plectrum may sneer, but we salute this brave new form of picking."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Pykmaxreview
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Italia Mondial Sonoro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A guitar that's as fun as it is unique, there's a surprising amount of tonal flexibility to hand, too, which, if you ask us, makes the Sonoro a must-try."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Mondial Sonoro review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
TC Electronic Ditto Looper X2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you loved the simplicity of the Ditto, but found yourself longing for increased functionality, the X2 is the looper for you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Ditto Looper X2 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Italia Muira
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might not be the greatest acoustic guitar you've ever got your hands on, but it's certainly got plenty of spark where it counts."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Muira review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 251)
Classic 25 Electric Bass Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Seems as though the whole world is downsizing, so why not the electric bass? This short-scale Classic 25 hits the spot, with plenty of retro appeal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Classic 25 Electric Bass Guitar review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
PRS S2 Singlecut
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stripped-down USA guitar that offers build and sound over visual ornamentation."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Singlecut review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Schecter Hellraiser Stage 100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're into metal then the Hellraiser is one amp you can't afford to miss."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Stage 100 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Collings CJ35
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Simply jaw-dropping build quality and awe- inspiring modern-vintage tone, albeit at an equally arresting price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Collings CJ35 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)