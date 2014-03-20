Electro-Harmonix Slammi review

As well as a motion sensor, the Electro-Harmonix Slammi boasts three octaves of pitch shifting, plus four controls, either side of the pedal: dry volume, for blending shifted and dry signals; max bend, for setting the interval; a bend up/down button, and calibrate button for the sensor.

"The Sammi offers speedy polyphonic tracking and convincing tones"

That means more flexibility than the Slammi's rhyme-sake, and the sounds are on a par, with speedy polyphonic tracking and convincing tones.

Accessing the controls is pretty fiddly, though, and we found the sensor too sensitive; it picks up every slight foot wobble, so it's hard to get a smooth pitch bend. An acquired taste perhaps, but a commendable alternative pitch shifter.