Classic 25 Electric Bass Guitar

Seems as though the whole world is downsizing, so why not the electric bass? This short-scale Classic 25 hits the spot, with plenty of retro appeal.

With a mere 25-inch scale length, the same as a PRS guitar, this is one very compact and lightweight bass.

Obviously aimed at a much younger player who can't yet handle the full 34-inch scale of most basses, or simply any of us who fancy trying something a little different, the Classic 25 is clearly inspired by the good ol' Hofner Violin bass.

"For something so small, this has a delightfully full sound"

It might be downsized, but it still retains all the features of that classic - including full body/neck binding, dual pickups and a rectangular control plate. The control knobs are also small, which keeps the whole thing in visual proportion, although we have compact regular-sized bass tuners - a far better idea than resorting to guitar tuners.

Sounds

For something so small, this has a delightfully full sound and despite the short scale length, the bass speaks with authority that's every bit as good as its full-scale inspiration. The general sounds are also very similar to the Violin: a good solid thump with either pickup solo, or a slightly hollower variation with both pickups together. If you're used to the sounds of a Hofner, you should be happy here.

If the size or weight of a regular bass guitar is proving a problem then this is an ideal and stylish solution that's not only suited to the youngsters but could prove handy in your cramped home studio, too. It's well crafted with good feel and sounds, while the price includes a shaped hard case and delivery in the UK. Nice.