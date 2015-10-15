MIA Awards 2015: MusicRadar Innovation of the Year Award
Akai Advance
Everyone loves that old reliable piece of gear that you just know you're never going to get rid of, but, equally, there's a part of you that hankers for something new. And when we say new, we don't mean 'more of the same' new - we mean a bit of hardware or software that does something different to or significantly better than anything that's come before.
These are the products that we're celebrating in the shortlist of nominees for the MusicRadar Innovation of the Year Award, which is being run in partnership with the UK's Music Industries Association and will be presented at the annual MIA Awards ceremony. This will take place at the Hilton London Metropole hotel on 12 November.
Click through the gallery to see what we think are the most innovative new guitar, tech and drum products of the past 12 months, and let us know which you think should win the top prize.
First up, a next-gen controller keyboard from Akai...
Our verdict
"The Advance controllers elegantly remove the disconnect between your controller and DAW."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Advance 49
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Blackstar Fly 3
Our verdict
"It's the tone that makes the Fly 3 such a resounding success; it sounds as good as practice amps four times the size, with a meaty bass response, American-style cleans and hefty gain."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar Fly 3
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer
Our verdict
"The Boss SY-300 marks a giant leap forward for guitar-synth kind."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
DigiTech TRIO Band Creator
Our verdict
"DigiTech's direct expertise in looping and pitch detection technology has paid dividends with the TRIO, creating an invaluable practice and songwriting tool to suit players from beginners to pros."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech TRIO Band Creator
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
DW MFG MDD pedal
Our verdict
"The only price to pay for the technical perfection offered by this pedal is the price itself, which is best learned when sitting down."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW MFG MDD pedal
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Ibanez RGKP6
Our verdict
"As a guitar it's fairly average, but what's more important is what the RGKP6 represents: an affordable analogue-meets-digital future."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RGKP6
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Korg Cliphit
What we say
"The Cliphit is undoubtedly a 'fun' product first and foremost - the fact that it includes dog and cat sounds confirm as much - but it might also be a useful little practice and performance tool for drummers."
FIND OUT MORE: Korg Cliphit
Laney Ironheart IRT-Pulse
Our verdict
"One of the best desktop preamps we've ever used - and one of the year's best bargains."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney Ironheart IRT-Pulse
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series
Our verdict
"A beautiful hard and soft package that just works. Hugely expensive but once you're hooked, worth it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Stems
What we say
"As well as offering an interesting way to distribute music, Stems has the potential to close the gap between live performance and DJing for artists looking to play their own tracks out without going down the full 'live' route."
FIND OUT MORE: Native Instruments Stems
Roland JD analogue/digital crossover synths
Our verdict
"In an age where it's hard to be original, Roland's out of the box thinking has paid off."
Roland JD-XA
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland JD-XA
Roland JD-Xi
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland JD-Xi
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Roland RT-30 Triggers
Our verdict
"Reliably transforming an acoustic set into a fully fledged hybrid has now become a cost-effective reality - the best of both worlds just got better."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland RT-30 Triggers
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Spitfire Audio The Grange
Our verdict
"Ultimately, what The Grange lacks in customisation and detail, it more than makes up for with its stunning, unique sound and the unquestionable cachet of its three stars."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio The Grange
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Yamaha SLG200S Silent Guitar
Our verdict
"The ultimate practice tool? The new Silent Guitar is better than ever."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SLG200S Silent Guitar
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha THR100HD
Our verdict
"All things considered, the THR100HD could be a game-changer."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha THR100HD
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Zerodebug Audiomux and Midimux
Our verdict
"They might not sound so sexy on paper, but they really unlock the potential of all those great iOS-based synths and effects processors, effectively allowing them to be used just like plugins in your DAW."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zerodebug Audiomux and Midimux
(Reviewed in Future Music)