Live rigs of the rich and famous

UPDATE: We've added five new drum kits belonging to some of the finest drummers on the planet. See them on the next five slides of this gallery or, if it's your first time here, keep on scrolling for more drool-worthy live rigs...
Here at MusicRadar and our sister magazines Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Rhythm, Future Music and Computer Music, we get closer to the stars and their gear than almost anybody else. Across the following pages is a selection of video and picture walkthroughs of some of the most enviable live rigs on the planet.
Brian May, Muse, Alter Bridge, Dave Grohl, Kings Of Leon, The Edge, Joe Satriani and Radiohead are just a few of the A-listers whose gear secrets are revealed within.
The Gaslight Anthem: Brian Fallon
Total Guitar caught up with The Gaslight Anthem on their most recent UK tour and persuaded frontman Brian Fallon to talk through his stripped-down, all-killer live setup.
Band Of Horses: Creighton Barrett
Band Of Horses’ drummer Creighton Barrett talks Rhythm through his drum setup and shares his penchant for vintage kit. Barrett also talks about the importance of adapting your style to suit the band you’re in, and the recording process of the band’s third album, Infinite Arms.
Slipknot: Joey Jordison
Following an emotional 2010 for Slipknot, Rhythm caught up with Joey Jordison for a sneak peak at his live setup and to discuss the drummer’s obsession with music and his prolific career.
Steve Gadd
Rhythm caught up with legendary drummer Steve Gadd and his long-time drum tech Yard Gavrilovic to find out what it takes to become one of the best session guys around. And, of course, take a detailed look at the kit Gadd took out on Eric Clapton’s last tour…
Deftones: Abe Cunningham
Here Abe Cunningham and his drum tech Sean Bates talk drum kits, recording Deftones’ last album Diamond Eyes with producer Nick Raskulinecz, and how they settled-in with the newest half of Deftones’ rhythm section, bassist Sergio Vega.
Pendulum: KJ Sawka
Rhythm caught up with the man dubbed The Human Drum Machine, and his drum tech Martin Gavrilovic, following Pendulum’s third album (the first featuring KJ) Immersion. Take a closer look at the kit behind the band’s massive drum ‘n’ bass sound…
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani takes MusicRadar through his Wormhole Tour live rig including his guitars, amps and pedalboard in a series of exclusive video interviews.
Kings Of Leon: Caleb and Matthew Followill
In 2009, Kings Of Leon's guitar tech Nacho Followill took MusicRadar on a private tour of Caleb and Matthew's guitar rigs during soundcheck for a show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Them Crooked Vultures: Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl's drum tech of seven years Gersh provides Rhythm magazine with a rare insight into Grohl’s exact Them Crooked Vultures live and studio drum setup: from kits, snares and cymbals to toy drums and painted two-by-fours.
Queen: Brian May
Guitarist magazine takes a tour around Queen legend Brian May's awesome gigging rig, ably guided by his longtime guitar tech Pete Malendrone.
Eric Johnson
Guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson invites MusicRadar onstage to see and hear his incredible live rig for the 2010 Experience Hendrix tour.
U2: The Edge
The Edge's guitar tech Dallas Schoo talks us through the 43 guitars and truckload of electronic gear that comprise one of the most complicated rigs on the planet. Also included is the full, comprehensive list of the equipment that The Edge takes out on the road with U2.
Kings Of Leon: Jared Followill
KOL's bass tech Jay Schleusener talks us through Jared Followill's main bass and stage backline, and he also shows us how to recreate the Closer bass intro from Only By The Night.
Depeche Mode
In December 2009, everyone's favourite electronic pop pioneers, Depeche Mode, checked into the enormous O2 Arena for the British stint of their massive Tour Of The Universe. Future Music was there to get the skinny on the band's supersized live setup.
Doves: Jez Williams
Gearing up for the release of their fourth studio LP Kingdom Of Rust, Doves headed out on an intimate club tour, gracing some of the smallest venues the band have visited in years. Following a seriously loud soundcheck in Coventry, guitarist and occasional singer Jez Williams invited us onstage to talk us through his live rig.
Oceansize
MusicRadar met up with Oceansize members Mike Vennart, Steve Durose, Gambler, Mark Heron and Steven Hodson, who walked and talked us through their individual live rigs during soundcheck at Cardiff Barfly.
Radiohead
Radiohead's live technician discusses the band's secret performance weapon during their 2008 world tour – a MacBook Pro running Native Instruments Kontakt 3. Meanwhile, Jonny Greenwood keeps it old-school with a PowerBook.
Chickenfoot: Joe Satriani
Michael Manning, Joe Satriani's longtime guitar tech, gives us an up-close-and-personal guided tour of Satch's main Ibanez JS guitars and extensive pedalboard setup, plus there's an interview with Satch himself thrown in for good measure.
Minus The Bear: Dave Knudson
Seattle rockers Minus The Bear have built a reputation Stateside for the inventive way that Dave Knudson uses loopers, delays and guitar synths to make his guitar sound like something else altogether. Guitarist magazine gets the inside info from the man himself.
Joe Bonamassa
In 2008, MusicRadar caught up with new blues hero Joe Bonamassa who gave us a guided tour of his enviable, awesome-sounding live rig.
Rush: Alex Lifeson
Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson takes Guitarist magazine on a tour of his 2007 Snakes & Arrows live rig.
Nuno Bettencourt
The Extreme guitarist gives Guitarist magazine an exclusive look at his live setup, as used during his stint with Rihanna on her 2010 world tour.
Porcupine Tree: Gavin Harrison
Between touring commitments and time spent holed up in his home studio, Rhythm magazine caught up with Gavin Harrison to take a good look at his drum setup.
Muse: Dom Howard
Rhythm magazine catch up with the man behind Muse’s powerful grooves and check out his new DW kit.
Alter Bridge: Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti
Following interviews with Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, frontman Myles Kennedy and Guitarist magazine's track-by-track review of the band's massive riff-laden third album, AB III, we're finally going backstage, courtesy of AB's label Roadrunner Records.
Pendulum: Rob Swire
The Pendulum frontman/producer talks to Future Music magazine about the gear he uses in the studio and the setup that he takes out on the road.