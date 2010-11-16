Dave Knudson (Minus The Bear) – rig tour

Seattle rockers Minus The Bear have built a reputation Stateside for the inventive way guitarist Dave Knudson uses loopers, delays and guitar synths to make his guitar sound like something else altogether.

We caught up with Dave just after soundcheck when the band supported Jimmy Eat World at Bristol's O2 Academy on 14 November 2010, where he was kind enough to take us around his stripped-down rig.

“I’m touring without a tech in Europe,” Dave notes as he takes us around the rig. “It’s fine though, we’re used to it – it’s only recently we’ve gotten techs and so on back in the States. When we go overseas it’s always a stripped-down production, it seems a bit unnecessary to take a whole crew on a tour like this.”