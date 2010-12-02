VIDEO: Alter Bridge's live rig revealed (exclusive)

Following interviews with Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, frontman Myles Kennedy and Guitarist magazine's track-by-track review of the band's massive riff-laden third album, AB III, we're finally going backstage…

Courtesy of AB's label Roadrunner Records, this UK exclusive video goes behind the scenes of the band's rehearsal space in Orlando, Florida. See Myles Kennedy's Mesa/Boogie Mk IV head and pedalboard, Mark Tremonti's "NASA gone bad" rig including a Bogner Uberschall head and Mesa Dual Rec, and find out why the guitarist needs no less than eight PRS Mark Tremonti Specials… we could go on. Just watch the video.